Donald Trump Gives The Worst Presidential Debate In American History!

In what was expected to be a fiery debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, thing quickly turned into a classless, child-like performance from our President which left the world stunned, disgusted and even more confused on the actual plans from this current White House.

Donald Trump spent most of his night hurling insults and false narratives at challenger Joe Biden without once detailing a plan for healthcare, the economy or racial tensions in our country. The President even went so low that he would not denounce white supremacy organizations and shocked everyone by telling such organizations to “stand back and stand by.”

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: