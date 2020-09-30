CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

Donald Trump Gives The Worst Presidential Debate In American History!

GOP Debate Fallout: Is Donald Trump Imploding?

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

In what was expected to be a fiery debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, thing quickly turned into a classless, child-like performance from our President which left the world stunned, disgusted and even more confused on the actual plans from this current White House.

Donald Trump spent most of his night hurling insults and false narratives at challenger Joe Biden without once detailing a plan for healthcare, the economy or racial tensions in our country. The President even went so low that he would not denounce white supremacy organizations and shocked everyone by telling such organizations to “stand back and stand by.”

See story here

 

Donald Trump Gives The Worst Presidential Debate In American History!

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce
 4 hours ago
09.30.20
Beats In The Six And Drake Welcome Dinner
LeBron James Signs Four-Year Film Deal With Comcast’s…
 4 hours ago
09.30.20
Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 12 hours ago
09.30.20
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest…
 18 hours ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 18 hours ago
09.30.20
NBA Youngboy Arrested On Drug Charges, Cops Thank…
 19 hours ago
09.30.20
Donald Glover Talks The Possibility Of New Music…
 19 hours ago
09.30.20
For The Culture: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy…
 21 hours ago
09.30.20
Rona Has The Last Laugh, Forces Dave Chappelle…
 21 hours ago
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
NBA Finals Regular LeBron James Help Locals Register…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
Style OG André Leon Talley Praises Lizzo’s ‘Vogue’…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Delonte West, Offers…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Photos
Close