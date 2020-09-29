2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential Election

|Alabama
|No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Alaska
|Early voting generally available Oct. 19-Nov. 2.
|Arizona
|Counties may offer early voting Oct. 7-30.
|Arkansas
|Early voting generally available Oct. 19-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2.
|California
|Early voting generally available Oct. 5-Nov. 2. Counties consolidating polling places must offer early voting at those polling places for at least eight hours a day between Oct. 31-Nov. 2.
|Colorado
|Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2.
|Connecticut
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Delaware
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|District of Columbia
|Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 27-Nov. 2.
|Florida
|Counties must offer early voting Oct. 24-31. Counties may also offer it Oct. 19-23 and Nov. 1.
|Georgia
|Counties must offer early voting Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-24, and Oct. 26-30.
|Hawaii
|Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 20-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2.
|Idaho
|Counties may offer early voting Oct. 19-30.
|Illinois
|Jurisdictions may offer early voting Sept. 24-Nov. 2.
|Indiana
|Counties must offer early voting Oct. 6-9, Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2. Counties may also offer it Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.
|Iowa
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Kansas
|Counties must offer in-person advance voting Oct. 27-30 and Nov. 2. Counties may also offer it Oct. 14-26 and Oct. 31.
|Kentucky
|Counties must offer early voting Oct. 13-17, Oct. 19-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2.
|Louisiana
|Parishes must offer early voting Oct. 20-24 and Oct. 26-27.
|Maine
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Maryland
|Centers will offer early voting Oct. 26-Nov. 2.
|Massachusetts
|Municipalities must offer early voting Oct. 17-30.
|Michigan
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Minnesota
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Mississippi
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Missouri
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Montana
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Nebraska
|County election offices must offer early voting Oct. 5-9, Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-30, and Nov. 2. They may also offer it Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 24-25, and Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
|Nevada
|Counties must offer early voting Oct. 17, Oct. 19-24, and Oct. 26-30. Counties may also offer it Oct. 18 and Oct. 25.
|New Hampshire
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|New Jersey
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|New Mexico
|Early voting generally available Oct. 6-Nov. 2.
|New York
|Counties must offer early voting Oct. 24-Nov. 1.
|North Carolina
|Counties must offer early voting Oct. 15-31.
|North Dakota
|Counties may offer early voting Oct. 19-Nov. 2.
|Ohio
|Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Oklahoma
|County election offices must offer early voting Oct. 29-31.
|Oregon
|Counties must offer early voting from the day ballots are issued to Nov. 2.
|Pennsylvania
|No true early voting, but you can cast a “mail” ballot in person at your county election office.
|Rhode Island
|No true early voting, but you can cast an absentee or emergency ballot in person at your local board of canvassers.
|South Carolina
|No true early voting, but you can cast an absentee ballot in person.
|South Dakota
|No true early voting, but you can cast an absentee ballot in person.
|Tennessee
|Counties must offer early voting Oct. 14-17, Oct. 19-24, and Oct. 26-29.
|Texas
|Early voting generally available Oct. 13-30
|Utah
|Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 20-23 and Oct. 26-30. Vote centers may also offer it Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2;
|Vermont
|No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Virginia
|No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
|Washington
|Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 16, Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-30, and Nov. 2.
|West Virginia
|Counties must offer early voting Oct. 21-24 and Oct. 26-31.
|Wisconsin
|Municipalities may offer in-person absentee voting Oct. 20-Nov. 1.
|Wyoming
|No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.