Former NBA star and DMV native Delonte West has hit rock bottom but his former boss is reportedly working to get him some help. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked West up from a Dallas area gas station after trying to get in contact with him for a couple of days. According to TMZ, Cuban took West to a local hotel and is working with the family to formulate a plan to help him get back on his feet.

Sources say that Cuban has even offered to pay for his treatment. Former teammates and former Los Angeles Clipper head coach Doc Rivers have offered to help out West with no response. We hope that this is the first step in getting him the help he needed.

Source | TMZ

RELATED | New Disturbing Photo of Delonte West Surfaces, Doc Rivers & NBA Still Trying To Help

RELATED | Cleveland Cavalier Delonte West Arrested, Heavily Armed

Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Delonte West, Offers Support was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: