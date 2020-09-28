Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking sellout.

After the miscarriage of justice that was Breonna Taylor’s indictment announcement or rather lack thereof, the feeling towards Kentucky’s government might be at an all time low with people of color. As spotted on Blavity activist Tamika Mallory went ten toes down on Daniel Cameron, the resident Attorney General for the city. On Friday, September 25 she spoke at a press conference where she took objection to his decision to place higher value on concrete walls than Breonna’s life.

“I want you to understand how wicked he is and how wicked this system is,” she said. Mallory also pointed to the fact that he had pledged his allegiance to the local police upon his original appointment. “Daniel Cameron is not here to protect citizens and to make the state of Kentucky safer,” Mallory stated. “But he was honest about one part. And that is that he is an advocate for police. And that he was going to be their voice and to do whatever is necessary to protect them.”

She would go on to speak to the elephant in the room regarding him turning his back on the Black community with the decision to not pursue legal action against the police who killed Taylor. “I thought about the ships that went into Fort Monroe and Jamestown with our people on them over 400 years ago and how there were also Black men on those ships that were responsible for bringing our people over here. Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sellout negros that sold our people into slavery.”

Tamika also made it clear she has no love for him; regardless of his race. “We have no respect for you,” she said. “No respect for your Black skin because all of our skin folk ain’t our kin folk and you do not belong to Black people at all.”

