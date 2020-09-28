CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

Donald Trump’s Bombshell Tax Revelation!!!

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Las Vegas

Source: Isaac Brekken / Getty

The New York Times has just released a bombshell report that Donald Trumps paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. The worst of it is that Trump pain no taxes for at least ten of the fifteen years prior to his presidency and is over $400 million in debt. Trump has boasted for years that he was a successful businessman with hotels and golf courses and several other businesses while never revealing his tax returns due to what he said was an audit.

That audit is now being reported to have happened because of an investigation of a $72.9 million tax return that he received. Documents show massive debt of over $400 million and yearly business losses from the Trump family.

See story here

Donald Trump's Bombshell Tax Revelation!!!

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Co-Signs Joe Biden &…
 23 hours ago
09.28.20
Kanye West Visits Haiti, Gets Tour From President
 24 hours ago
09.28.20
Here Are All of The New Products Amazon…
 3 days ago
09.28.20
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Test…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
Meet The 3 Natural Hair Beauties From Da…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
Talk Slow: Dapper Dan Details How Luxury Eventually…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
Sunken Rapper Kanye West Vows To Give Back…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
LeBron James Vows To Continue The Fight For…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
Sour Milk Karen Who Threw A Glass Bottle…
 5 days ago
09.24.20
Well That Was Fast: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’…
 5 days ago
09.24.20
Dr. Dre’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Accused Of…
 5 days ago
09.24.20
SNIPES & Puma Team Up To Convert Stores…
 6 days ago
09.23.20
Michael Jordan Launches Nascar Team, Signs Bubba Wallace…
 6 days ago
09.23.20
Photos
Close