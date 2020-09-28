Donald Trump’s Bombshell Tax Revelation!!!

The New York Times has just released a bombshell report that Donald Trumps paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. The worst of it is that Trump pain no taxes for at least ten of the fifteen years prior to his presidency and is over $400 million in debt. Trump has boasted for years that he was a successful businessman with hotels and golf courses and several other businesses while never revealing his tax returns due to what he said was an audit.

That audit is now being reported to have happened because of an investigation of a $72.9 million tax return that he received. Documents show massive debt of over $400 million and yearly business losses from the Trump family.

See story here

