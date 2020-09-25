CLOSE
Malika Haqq Collaborates With Naked Wardrobe For A Mommy And Me Clothing Line

Mama Malika Clothing line

Source: Malika Haqq / Naked Wardrobe

Ace, Malika Haqq’s adorable 6 month old son, made his modeling debut for his mama’s new collaboration with Naked Wardrobe.

The Naked Wardrobe X Malika Haqq collection is a clothing line full of affordable, luxury mommy and me basics. For the first time ever, the Naked Wardrobe brand is marketing children’s clothing that include jumpsuits, bodysuits, rompers, and shorts. Each piece will be available in baby blue, chocolate brown, and camouflage. The sizes range from 6 months to 5 years old and prices range from $26 to $42 for babies and children.

Mama Malika Clothing line

Source: Malika Haqq / Naked Wardrobe

In an interview with Page Six, Malika details her inspiration behind the brand. “I can’t necessarily get away with wearing little boys’ clothing, but this unisex collaboration now means that mommy and baby can achieve dressing alike. I’m obsessed with the idea of dressing identical to my son and I know I’m not the only mommy that is.”

The affordable price point makes this collection very appealing. “The quality and styles could really be at an advanced price point, but they (Naked Wardrobe) humbly have made their product available to all,” Malika said.

Mama Malika Clothing line

Source: Malika Haqq / Naked Wardrobe

Malika’s worked on her collaboration with Naked Wardrobe through most of the pandemic. For her, it was a great way to redirect her energy from the outside world into this project. “It gave me a positive place to focus on myself and my son,” she explained.

I love the idea of matching mommy and me outfits.  This collaboration allows you to do it in a chic, stylish way. You can shop Naked Wardrobe X Malika Haqq here. What do you think? Are you here for this mommy and me collection?

 

