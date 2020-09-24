CLOSE
LeBron James Vows To Continue The Fight For Black Women Following Breonna Taylor Injustice

“The most DISRESPECTED person on Earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!!!"

NBA PLAYOFFS "u2013 DENVER NUGGETS VS LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Source: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

LeBron James is just like the rest of us, fed the f*ck up and frustrated following Wednesday’s (Sept.24) horrendous decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

James was one of the many athletes extremely unsurprisingly disappointed and upset with the decision not to charge any officers in the unjustified shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Immediately following the decision, James took to Twitter to voice his anger and revisited the powerful message the late Malcolm X shared regarding the treatment of Black women around the world.

“The most DISRESPECTED person on Earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!!! Love to you Queens all over this country and beyond.”

In a series of follow-up tweets, James went on to show love to all of the Black women dear to him, including his mother Gloria Marie James, his wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri Ann Marie Nova, and more.

James was joined in the outrage from other athletes across the sports world. During last night’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, Jalen Rose shouted out, “It’d also be a great day to arrest the cop that murdered Breonna Taylor.” He got plenty of props for using his massive platform on the Disney-owned sports network to bring attention to the case.

Shoutout to LeBron James and everyone else who continues the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor and numerous other Black and Brown victims of police brutality and social injustice.

Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

LeBron James Vows To Continue The Fight For Black Women Following Breonna Taylor Injustice  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

