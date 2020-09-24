CLOSE
Sunken Rapper Kanye West Vows To Give Back His 50% Share of Masters To G.O.O.D Music Artists

Before Mr. West can lead that fight against unfair music contracts, he has to take a look in the mirror.

Source: Rich Fury/VF20 / Getty

Kanye West’s presidential campaign is flopping, so now he is dead set on “freeing” himself and other artists from their contracts with music labels.

Before Mr. West can lead that fight against unfair music contracts, he has to take a look in the mirror. Yeezy was already accurately called a hypocrite by Ma$e for making light of his contract situation with Diddy and Bad Boy, now he has seen the light in regards to himself.

West is on a fervent quest to get his masters back and knows before that he can do that, he has to take care of the artists currently on his label G.O.O.D. Music. In a tweet, he vowed to bless his artists, stating: “I’m giving all Good music artists back the 50% share I have of their masters.”

West even went a step further and shared his iMessage conversation with his buddy and fellow billionaire, Elon Musk. In the text exchange, he confirmed his decision to give his artists back their masters and challenged U.M.G. (Universal Music Group) to do the same and match his efforts.

This is the latest development in the mission the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper claims that God himself has put him on the Earth to carry out.

“THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD. I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH PETITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING.”

We shall see if Ye keeps his word and blesses Current artists signed to G.O.O.D. Music artists Big Sean, G.O.O.D. Music president Pusha T, CyHI The Prynce, Teyana Taylor, Q-Tip, 070 Shake, Francis and the Lights, Valee, Kids See Ghosts and Sheck Wes with their masters.

Photo: Rich Fury/VF20 / Getty

Sunken Rapper Kanye West Vows To Give Back His 50% Share of Masters To G.O.O.D Music Artists  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
