Meet The 3 Natural Hair Beauties From Da Real BB Judy’s WAP Parody

Like most of Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion’s music, “WAP” grew wings and shot straight to the top of the charts when it was released last month. It also sparked a number of musical and visual parodies, and beauty boss Jesseca DuPart ( Da Real BB Judy) is the latest to remix the hit.

Recreating the viral video to promote her Kaleidoscope Hair Products, Jesseca’s version features Comedian Lala Milan and a cameo by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss over lyrics declaring, “you want that long and healthy? Then click that link.”

If you frequent Beyonce’s internet, Jesseca is no stranger to you. She has used the world wide web to boost her brand, specifically her “Miracle Drop” system of hair oils, formulated to stimulate hair growth and prevent breakage and shedding. Of course, if you’re going to promote long and healthy hair, you better give audiences something to see, and that she does via natural hair influencers Jamie, Monica, and Lakeitha who go by @jamiefrombklyn, @pyt_mo, and @dablacrapunzel on Instagram. Nicknamed Judy’s Angels on set, I named the beauties the “Hair Bears” for their sweet personalities and long, luscious locks that they proudly show off in the LAH video.

Jamie Lee

Jamie Lee, a self-proclaimed ’90s baby, has a newly started YouTube channel where she posts various tutorials and even recreates celebrity styles like Cardi B’s pigtail hair bows.

Monica

Monica, who’s a crystal-loving curl goddess, aims to add a little sunshine to her follower’s timelines with her selfies showing off her stunning golden blonde mane.

Lakeitha

And Lakeitha also runs a YouTube channel where she teaches her followers how to create different styles while serving as a brand ambassador.

Though society has conditioned many of us to believe Black women with long natural hair are unicorns, they do exist and these women are the beautiful proof. Most importantly, their hair is healthy, which is the real goal we all should aspire to. Still, there’s no harm in drooling over their lengthy textured strands while we figure out how to get some of that “long and healthy” Jesseca was rapping about for ourselves.

We hoard dope Black women at Hello Beautiful, so these three naturals have definitely been added to our list of beauties to watch. Make sure you keep your eye on them too.

