Breonna Taylor Protests Across The Country Overnight

A suspect is in custody after two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night amid protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor’s death. One officer is in stable condition; the other was undergoing surgery overnight. No specific details have been released about the suspect yet.

A new wave of unrest was sparked after the announcement no officers were charged in the direct killing of Taylor in her own apartment as they executed a “no-knock” warrant. One officer was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment. Hundreds of people turned out for demonstrations across the U.S. overnight, including Seattle, Chicago, Milwaukee, Washington, D.C., and Portland.

Have you or will you take part in this new wave of protests?

