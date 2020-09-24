CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Breonna Taylor Protests Across The Country Overnight

Breonna Taylor

Source: Courier Journal / Handout

A suspect is in custody after two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night amid protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor’s death. One officer is in stable condition; the other was undergoing surgery overnight. No specific details have been released about the suspect yet.

A new wave of unrest was sparked after the announcement no officers were charged in the direct killing of Taylor in her own apartment as they executed a “no-knock” warrant. One officer was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment. Hundreds of people turned out for demonstrations across the U.S. overnight, including Seattle, Chicago, Milwaukee, Washington, D.C., and Portland.

Have you or will you take part in this new wave of protests?

See story here

Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor’s Killers
12 photos
Breonna Taylor Protests Across The Country Overnight

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
SNIPES & Puma Team Up To Convert Stores…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
Michael Jordan Launches Nascar Team, Signs Bubba Wallace…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
Kanye West Responds To Ma$e After He Was…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
PC Unit Piper: R. Kelly Attacker Moved To…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
Taraji P. Henson Looking Better Than Mumbo Sauce…
 2 days ago
09.22.20
Kim Kardashian Rumored To Be Eyeing Divorce Over…
 2 days ago
09.22.20
Jermaine Dupri Down To Go Head To Head…
 2 days ago
09.22.20
Michael Jordan & Bubba Wallace To Join Forces…
 2 days ago
09.22.20
Howard University and Apple Team Up For ‘Rap…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
LG Tone Free Teams Up J.R. Smith &…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
Respect The Pioneers: GORE-TEX Inventor Bob Gore Has…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
Foot Locker Launches The Endless World of Air…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
Dave Chappelle Tells Critics “Shut The F*ck Forever”…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
Dave Chappelle
Comedian Dave Chappelle Picks Up Three Emmy Awards
 3 days ago
09.21.20
Photos
Close