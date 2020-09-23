CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Da Brat Clears Up Rumors Surrounding In Her Interview On Kandi Burruss’s “Speak On It” [WATCH]

Gary is saying the tea on the streets is that fans are upset with Da Brat.  After she went onto Kandi Burruss’s YouTube show, “Speak On It” she candidly told more of her story and some fans felt like she may have overshared.

She discussed her relationship with former basketball player Allen Iverson, exploring her sexuality, and dating Kirk Frost (Rasheeda’s husband).

Well, today’s Gary’s Tea was all about clearing up Da Brat’s tea.

 

Da Brat Clears Up Rumors Surrounding In Her Interview On Kandi Burruss’s “Speak On It” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

