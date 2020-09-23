Black Lives Matter Founders Alicia Garza , Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi

The TIME 100 List was celebrated on Tuesday night with a televised special and the women behind Black Lives Matter, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi were honored by Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sabrina Fulton. Fulton wrote about the first time she heard of Black Lives Matter, the phrase that was being said within her circles was now a movement that supported her and many others who had lost their loved ones to police violence.

Fulton wrote about how Black Lives Matter has grown over the years since Trayvon’s death and that the movement now encompasses many races from all over the world. “We want people to support us, stand with us, write a letter, speak to your local officials, join a rally. Do something. Make sure people are hearing your voice saying, “Black lives matter.” We can’t give up. Patrisse, Alicia and Opal won’t,” wrote Fulton.

Do you support Black Lives Matter? Why or Why Not?

