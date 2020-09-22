CLOSE
Michael Jordan Launches Nascar Team, Signs Bubba Wallace As Driver

Another notch in MJ's belt.

Michael Jordan

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

Arguably the best basketball player in history is looking to extend his golden touch to another sport. Michael Jordan has his eyes set on high speed racing.

As spotted on TMZ six-time NBA champion is now the proud owner of a NASCAR team. On Monday, September 21 he and his partner Denny Hamlin made the formal announcement that they will launching a NASCAR team. The member of the FedEX team made it clear they are both excited about the new venture. “11 years ago I met Michael Jordan at a then-Charlotte Bocats game and we became fast friends. Tonight, I’m excited to announce that MJ and I are starting a new single car NASCAR Series Team for 2021. Deciding on the driver was easy – it had to be Bubba Wallace” he wrote.

Jordan also expressed the same enthusiasm in a press release. “Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters & me to races, and I’ve been a NASCAR fan my whole life. The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership w/my friend, Denny Hamlin, & to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me.” He would go on to confirm that the move will align with his recent commitments in driving equity for people of color. “In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”

Here’s to new beginnings! 🤘🏾

For those not in the know Bubba Wallace left the Richard Petty Motorsports Team earlier this year after a noose had been found hanging in the team’s car garage.

Photo: Brand Jordan

Photos
Close