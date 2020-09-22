Kentucky Hosting Multi-Day Event

@noahgoldberg10

With the official start of college basketball about nine weeks away, the show(cases) must go on.

Detroit Mercy Head Coach Mike Davis says his squad, Hartford and Richmond will go to Kentucky for a multi-day non-conference event, the Lexington Herald Leader reported on Tuesday. The three teams were penciled in to join Kentucky in the Bluegrass Showcase, with the Spiders originally scheduled to visit Lexington on November 23. Although no official dates have been given, the event will likely take place close to November 25, the official NCAA start date for college basketball.

Teams will play three games in a series of double-headers, the Herald Leader reports. It is unknown if Rupp Arena will admit fans, although Davis noted it was unlikely.

Have not heard any commitments from @SpiderMBB on attending multi-day event in Kentucky However, a team source has told me: “Chris Mooney has made keeping the game at Kentucky the number one priority for the Spiders revised non-conference schedule”@ESPNRichmond — Noah Goldberg (@NoahGoldberg10) September 22, 2020

The Spiders lost a significant non-conference game on Monday when the Atlantic-10 announced its challenge series with the Mountain West is postponed to 2021-2022, meaning Colorado State is off the schedule. Although there has been no official commitment to this multi-day event, a team source informed me, “Chris Mooney has made keeping the game at Kentucky the number one priority for the Spiders revised non-conference schedule.” Expect the Spiders to make the trip to Lexington as Mooney looks to revise the rest of his 9-game non-conference schedule.

