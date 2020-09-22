CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson Looking Better Than Mumbo Sauce On Howard China Wings In Stuntastic Bikini Flicks

The award-winning actress and Washington, D.C. native showed off and showed out while on vacation after recently turning 50.

FOX's Empire - Season Six

Source: FOX / Getty

Taraji P. Henson has been one of the entertainment world’s most beautiful women since bursting onto the acting scene in the 1990s and that trend still continues. While on vacation in Mexico, the award-winning Empire actress, and Washington, D.C. native showed off and showed out in a series of photos of her donning a bikini.

Henson, who just turned 50 on Sept. 11, has apparently been working out and aging in reverse as evidenced by a number of sultry shots from the sands of Cabo. In one of the photos, which appears to be a fun-filled girls trip, Henson is shown sipping on a bit of bubbly and again showing off the hard work in the gym.

In another photo, the Howard University graduate wrote in the caption, “#BAWDY BY @forcefitnessinc and #hardasswork #ImAddictedtothewotkout #WeAlreadyBackAtIt #LetsGO #MoreGains.”

Well, we must agree, the “hard ass work” is paying off tremendously. Check out the photos of THEE Ms. Taraji P. Henson below. And for those who are unfamiliar, ask any of your Bison pals about the legend that is Howard China.

Enjoy the view.

🌊🌊🌊

Photo: Getty

Taraji P. Henson Looking Better Than Mumbo Sauce On Howard China Wings In Stuntastic Bikini Flicks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

