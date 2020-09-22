Louisville Police Chief Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Possible Breonna Taylor Announcement

Officials in Louisville, Kentucky are bracing for a state of emergency as news is forthcoming about if the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will face indictment. A memo was released calling for some city offices to close, officers won’t be able to take time off if it isn’t already approved, and will be made to work 12-hour shifts.

It’s not clear if grand jury deliberations have started and evidence in the case was supposed to be released last week, also Taylor’s family received a settlement in the amount of $12 million, the city didn’t have to admit to wrongdoing in the settlement. Do you think the police officers will be jailed for killing Breonna Taylor?

See story here