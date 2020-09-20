CLOSE
Laz Alonso Talks ‘The Boys,’ How Awkward Sex Scenes Are, Howard U, Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy, + More

Known for his roles in “Avatar” and “Jumping The Broom,” Laz Alonso is no stranger to the big screen! Taking his talents to Amazon Prime for their number one show in the world “The Boys,” Alonso stopped by the Lemonade Stand to spill A LOT! He talked about the hit show and the similarities between Mother’s Milk and himself. Ever wondered how it felt to do a sex scene in a movie well Laz DOES NOT hold back and tells why he HATES doing them. The Howard Alum also dishes on who he was back in college and what the legacy of Howard University taught him. Laz also talked about Chadwick Boseman and what his career meant to Hollywood. Lots to dive into so grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that! Watch the full interview here:

