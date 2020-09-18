CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87

Congressional Recess

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.

The Supreme Court announcing her death on Friday, saying Ginsburg died surrounded by family from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation’s highest court and was a champion for gender equality.

She was 87.

Read More: NPR

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
VIBE Music Festival - Day 2
André 3000 Reveals The Last Song He Wants…
 14 hours ago
09.18.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 1 day ago
09.18.20
Bigger Than ‘Love & Hip-Hop’: Olivia Is Back…
 1 day ago
09.18.20
AG Bill Barr Compares National Mandate For Coronavirus…
 1 day ago
09.18.20
Kanye West Pisses On His Grammy Award, Dubs…
 1 day ago
09.18.20
‘Made By Maddie’ Tween Actress Alyssa Cheatham: ‘Black…
 1 day ago
09.18.20
48th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
It’s A Boy for LeToya Luckett And Tommicus…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Breaks Twitter’s Rules Against Doxxing And…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wins Her First Emmy Ever and…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
Hate It Or Love It: 50 Cent Inks…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
Be Careful: Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
Peep The Full Trailer For Disney+’s Second Season…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
‘Lovecraft Country”s Jonathan Majors Cast As Kang The…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
***COVER STORY*** Jordyn Woods: Working Hard And Playing…
 3 days ago
09.16.20
Photos
Close