CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Trey Songz Trolled for Saying Women Born After 1993 Can’t Cook

Trey Songz Hosts Amora Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Trey Songz reposted a post made by someone else. The post read, any female born after 1993 can’t cook. All the know is McDonald’s, charge their phone, twerk, be bisexual, eat hot chips and lie. Many pointed out Trey was born in 1984 and shouldn’t be concerned with a woman born after 1993.

Someone made reference to his rumored relationship with Lori Harvey saying, he should know since he dates 1999 babies. Someone else asked, didn’t we cancel him already?

Did you find the post funny or offensive?

See story here

7 Reasons Why Trey Songz Still Reps VA
7 photos
Trey Songz Trolled for Saying Women Born After 1993 Can’t Cook

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
VIBE Music Festival - Day 2
André 3000 Reveals The Last Song He Wants…
 1 hour ago
09.18.20
48th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
It’s A Boy for LeToya Luckett And Tommicus…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Breaks Twitter’s Rules Against Doxxing And…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wins Her First Emmy Ever and…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Hate It Or Love It: 50 Cent Inks…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
Be Careful: Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
Peep The Full Trailer For Disney+’s Second Season…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
‘Lovecraft Country”s Jonathan Majors Cast As Kang The…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
***COVER STORY*** Jordyn Woods: Working Hard And Playing…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Apple Unveils New Series 6 Watch, iPad, Fitness+…
 3 days ago
09.16.20
Lizzo Comes Through For the #PeriodChallenge
 3 days ago
09.16.20
LA Sheriff Asks LeBron James To Double Reward…
 3 days ago
09.16.20
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love,…
 3 days ago
09.16.20
He Had Time Bruv: John Boyega Tells Jo…
 3 days ago
09.16.20
Photos
Close