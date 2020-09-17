CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Beverly Evans Smith Shares How Communities Will Benefit From The 2020 Census [WATCH]

The 26th National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Beverly Evans Smith expressed the importance of the 2020 Census and how our communities will benefit from completing it.

If you think about the current issues we are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic like limitations within the hospitals, school funding and resources, and other community services, the census will help that.

Smith speaks about the census conspiracy theory and why you should want to be counted in this census.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

FOX Summer All-Star Party, Arrivals, TCA Summer Press Tour

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Beverly Evans Smith Shares How Communities Will Benefit From The 2020 Census [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
48th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
It’s A Boy for LeToya Luckett And Tommicus…
 11 hours ago
09.17.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Breaks Twitter’s Rules Against Doxxing And…
 11 hours ago
09.17.20
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wins Her First Emmy Ever and…
 11 hours ago
09.17.20
Hate It Or Love It: 50 Cent Inks…
 24 hours ago
09.17.20
Be Careful: Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Peep The Full Trailer For Disney+’s Second Season…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
‘Lovecraft Country”s Jonathan Majors Cast As Kang The…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
***COVER STORY*** Jordyn Woods: Working Hard And Playing…
 1 day ago
09.16.20
Apple Unveils New Series 6 Watch, iPad, Fitness+…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Lizzo Comes Through For the #PeriodChallenge
 2 days ago
09.16.20
LA Sheriff Asks LeBron James To Double Reward…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love,…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
He Had Time Bruv: John Boyega Tells Jo…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Cardi B Has Filed For Divorce From Offset…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Photos
Close