Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Twitter Blocks Kanye West Because Of His Contract Outburst [WATCH]

Twitter blocked Kanye West‘s account after he had another outburst releasing his Universal Records contract page by page and also uploading a video of him peeing on his Grammy.  He also posted a screenshot of a number who he says belongs to a Forbes Editor. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE RECEIPTS.

Kerry Washington won her first Emmy award! And Fans are speculating if Nicki Minaj has already had her baby due to a post from her mother. Listen up top for Da Brat’s full rundown!

[caption id="attachment_819185" align="alignnone" width="1218"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Nicki Minaj, who just recently shut down the internet showing off her “improved” twerking skills earlier in the month, now has Twitter acting lusty all over again thanks to her Trinidad carnival fit. You’d have to be a hater to honestly deny that Nick didn’t kill her carnival fit. Minaj, a Trinidad & Tobago native, looked absolutely beautiful, rocking a teal and purple costume complimented with feathers and jewel-covered corset. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Before she hit the di road and partied with the rest of the Trini massive, Minaj gave her 111 million followers a glimpse of her costume that was designed by the popular mas band, Tribe, with the caption”Trini to di .” https://www.instagram.com/p/B8_zIrpHKhO/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B8_x1mVHZSy/ She would later hop on the Tribe truck flanked by her “husband” Kenneth Petty and showed loved to the carnival-goers while performing alongside Soca legend Machel Montano and  Soca star Kes. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9Aev9RH6KN/ Twitter, of course,  is absolutely loving Minaj’s carnival flex and showering her with nothing but praise, especially the Barbs. To see more photos of Nicki in her costume flaunting her Trini curves, plus reactions hit the gallery below. HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Hot Spot: Twitter Blocks Kanye West Because Of His Contract Outburst [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

