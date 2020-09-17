It’s A Boy for LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker!

A big congrats to singer LeToya Luckett and her hubby Tommicus Walker on the birth of their son, Tysun Wolf Walker. Tysun made his big entrance on Monday, September 14 at 4:03 a.m., weighing in at 9 lbs., 7 ounces. LeToya posted Tysun’s footprints on her Instagram page with the caption, Overjoyed! Thank you, heavenly father!

On his Instagram page Tommicus wrote, God, thank you for blessing our son to arrive healthy, strong, & full of light. Very proud moment for us. Looking forward to the memories we create & the dad/son talks. Love you little King Tysun. The couple is the proud parents of their daughter, Gianna, 1. Walker’s daughter Madison, is from a previous relationship.

