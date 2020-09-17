CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

It’s A Boy for LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker!

48th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

A big congrats to singer LeToya Luckett and her hubby Tommicus Walker on the birth of their son, Tysun Wolf Walker. Tysun made his big entrance on Monday, September 14 at 4:03 a.m., weighing in at 9 lbs., 7 ounces. LeToya posted Tysun’s footprints on her Instagram page with the caption, Overjoyed! Thank you, heavenly father!

On his Instagram page Tommicus wrote, God, thank you for blessing our son to arrive healthy, strong, & full of light. Very proud moment for us. Looking forward to the memories we create & the dad/son talks. Love you little King Tysun. The couple is the proud parents of their daughter, Gianna, 1. Walker’s daughter Madison, is from a previous relationship.

Are you in a blended family? How do you make it work?

See story here

WARDROBE WARS: Michelle Williams vs Letoya Luckett
0 photos

 

It’s A Boy for LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker!

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
48th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
It’s A Boy for LeToya Luckett And Tommicus…
 8 mins ago
09.17.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Breaks Twitter’s Rules Against Doxxing And…
 13 mins ago
09.17.20
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wins Her First Emmy Ever and…
 24 mins ago
09.17.20
***COVER STORY*** Jordyn Woods: Working Hard And Playing…
 1 day ago
09.16.20
Apple Unveils New Series 6 Watch, iPad, Fitness+…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Lizzo Comes Through For the #PeriodChallenge
 2 days ago
09.16.20
LA Sheriff Asks LeBron James To Double Reward…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love,…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
He Had Time Bruv: John Boyega Tells Jo…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Cardi B Has Filed For Divorce From Offset…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Vivica A. Fox Set To Join E! Live…
 2 days ago
09.15.20
sp jimmy walker sales
Animated ‘Good Times’ Series Coming to Netflix
 2 days ago
09.15.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…
 5 days ago
09.14.20
Photos
Close