Kanye West Breaks Twitter’s Rules Against Doxxing and Urinates On A Grammy

Kanye was very busy on Twitter all day Wednesday. He spent the day discussing how bad music deals are and wanting to be freed from his music contract. He posted pages from his Universal Music Group contract. Then he posted the name and phone number of the chief content officer at Forbes.

He captioned it, if any of my fans want to call a white supremacist this is the editor of Forbes. Twitter rules forbid posting private contact information without permission. He was required to remove the post and unable to tweet until it was removed.

He also posted a video to his timeline of a Grammy which we assume was his, in a toilet and someone (we assume was him) urinating on it.

