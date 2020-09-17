CLOSE
Hit-Boy: Kanye Refused To Work With Me Because Of Beyonce Collaborations

 

Hit-Boy Reveals Kanye Refused to Work with Him Because of Beyonce Collaborations

Hit-Boy was one of the first to respond to Kanye’s Twitter storm referring to record labels who sign artists to “slave deals.” Hit-Boy took to Instagram to give his two cents, he posted a screenshot of Kanye’s tweet about record contracts writing, “I haven’t been a fan of Kanye on a personal/human level since he told me face to face he stopped picking my beats because I worked with Beyoncé, this is after I produced ‘n***as in Paris’, ‘clique’, and a myriad of other songs/projects for him and his label GOOD Music in the 2 years I was signed with them.”

Kanye responded to Hit-Boy’s post with a collaborative tone writing, “From HITBOY LETS GOOOOO,” he then responded to Hit-Boy’s allegation that Kanye didn’t want to work with him due to Beyonce saying, “Trust me we will not stop … Hit-Boy first to stand up … I didn’t have a problem with him producing for Beyoncé … I had a problem with the fact he was signed to me and I didn’t know but I knew Jay and Beyoncé and Hit-Boy … Just for clarity.”

Hit-Boy did agree with Kanye about the deals many producers and artists are getting from major labels and he too is calling for change. The super producer says three lawyers have looked over his contract and said he had the, ‘worst publishing contact they’ve ever seen’ since I was 19 years old.”

Should artists and producers sign to major labels or remain independent? Share your thoughts.

