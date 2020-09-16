The first full trailer for the second season of Disney+’s Emmy nominated and fan captivating Star Wars spinoff series, The Mandalorian is here and best believe it’s got the Star Wars universe anxiously awaiting it’s October 30th stream date.

Once again we find The Mandalorian rolling with Baby Yoda (it’s not actually Yoda as a baby) through a galaxy far, far away looking to deliver the baby to the Jedi, or as he refers to them, “enemy sorcerers.” But naturally every journey has it’s pitfalls as The Man ends up in getting chased by storm troopers, exploring the high seas, and getting into a shootout with, well, we’re not sure what alien race they are but their guns are out of this world.

While we once again see Carl Weathers rolling out the welcome mat for The Man and the baby, we’re still waiting to see Rosario Dawson make her Star Wars universe debut as the lightsaber wielding Ahsoka Tano. A hooded woman creeping in the background in one scene of the trailer could’ve been her but we’re not 100% it was Tano. Hopefully we don’t have to wait too many episodes to see her get busy on screen.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’re excited about the next season of The Mandalorian.

Peep The Full Trailer For Disney+’s Second Season Of ‘The Mandalorian’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: