CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LA Sheriff Asks LeBron James To Double Reward For Man Who Shot Deputies

Both deputies are in critical condition.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Last week a gunman critically injured two lawmen in Los Angeles. Now LeBron James is being asked to contribute what he can to secure a capture.

As spotted on CBS Local LA a Los Angeles County Sheriff is putting King James to task on putting his money where his mouth is. Last Saturday (Sept. 12), two deputies were shot by an unknown individual in Compton. According to the report, the male and female badges sat in their patrol by the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street. The suspect walked past the passenger door and unloaded several shots.

On Monday (Sept. 13), Sheriff Alex Villanueva asked the NBA champion to contribute to the reward during a radio interview.

“I want to make a challenge to LeBron James. I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement” he explained. “You expressed a very interesting statement on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community and I appreciate that, but likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions, races, creeds, and I’d like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.”

James nor his team have yet to respond to the matter. The reward is currently at $100,000 dollars.

Photo:

LA Sheriff Asks LeBron James To Double Reward For Man Who Shot Deputies  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
***COVER STORY*** Jordyn Woods: Working Hard And Playing…
 5 hours ago
09.16.20
Apple Unveils New Series 6 Watch, iPad, Fitness+…
 16 hours ago
09.16.20
Lizzo Comes Through For the #PeriodChallenge
 16 hours ago
09.16.20
LA Sheriff Asks LeBron James To Double Reward…
 17 hours ago
09.16.20
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love,…
 18 hours ago
09.16.20
He Had Time Bruv: John Boyega Tells Jo…
 18 hours ago
09.16.20
Cardi B Has Filed For Divorce From Offset…
 18 hours ago
09.16.20
Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After…
 20 hours ago
09.16.20
Vivica A. Fox Set To Join E! Live…
 23 hours ago
09.15.20
sp jimmy walker sales
Animated ‘Good Times’ Series Coming to Netflix
 1 day ago
09.15.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…
 4 days ago
09.14.20
Method Man Talks New Roles, Acting Influences &…
 4 days ago
09.14.20
Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video&apos;s "Hunters" - Arrivals
Nia DaCosta & Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Release Delayed…
 4 days ago
09.12.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…
 5 days ago
09.14.20
Photos
Close