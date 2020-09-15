CLOSE
CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 To Help Black Families Economically And Socially

The multi-faceted bill is divided into two parts.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) was heralding a new bill that it says will make vast improvements in the lives of Black families, in particular, with significant legislative efforts to bridge the gaps specifically affecting them in the employment and criminal justice arenas.

Divided into two parts, the multi-faceted Jobs and Justice Act of 2020 makes provisions that, if passed, would “increase the upward social mobility of Black families, and help ensure equal protection under the law,” the CBC‘s ambitious new sweeping legislation says. 

The first part of the bill, devoted to jobs, is broken up into five subcategories to address the nation’s most pressing needs on the employment front during a time when there is unprecedented joblessness, especially among Black people. The jobs portion of the bill addresses various aspects of employment such as workforce development, community and economic development, poverty, housing and wealth creation as well as education.

From including incentives to provide more Black girls with opportunities to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields to addressing Black-owned businesses, personal finance and Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the bill’s jobs division casts a wide net and covers the gamut when it comes to all aspects of Black employment.

The second part of the bill is also multi-tiered and concentrates on the ongoing efforts to reform the nation’s criminal justice system, “from improving the way police interact with the communities they serve to expanding access to social services for individuals who have paid their debt to society,” the legislation’s language says in part.

The “justice” division of the bill addresses criminal justice — and includes the CBC’s own Justice in Policing Act of 2020 that ambitiously aims to end police brutality, hold police accountable, improve transparency in policing and create meaningful, structural change when it comes to how law enforcement does their jobs — health equity, the coronavirus pandemic, environmental justice and voting rights.

Referencing how this year marks the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the CBC quoted the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when introducing the landmark legislation: “It may be true that the law cannot make a man love me, but it can stop him from lynching me, and I think that’s pretty important.”

[caption id="attachment_3998318" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes rocked a pair of Air Jordans (and a tan suit -- wink, wink) for his DNC speech Aug. 18. | Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:50 a.m. ET, Aug. 21 -- From the colorful brilliance of a Kente cloth stole to singing songs of protest to even the ghetto fabulousness of a pair of Air Jordan 12 Retro "Taxi" sneakers, Black people and Black culture were nearly impossible to escape at this year's Democratic National Convention (DNC). In fact, it just may have been the blackest DNC ever. That fact was no more apparent than when the country witnessed Black history being made in real-time as Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination to be vice president as Joe Biden's running mate on Tuesday. That made her the first Black and South Asian woman nominated to a major political party's presidential ticket. With such an emphasis on Black voter outreach amid nationwide protests against racism, it was no wonder the DNC this year featured what appeared to be more Black folks than in the previous installments. It didn't seem like that would be the case when the DNC first released its schedule of speakers, though. That initial roster only listed 11 Black people, including musical performers, to be featured in the week's programming. Alongside that scant docket of Black folks were names like Michael Bloomberg -- who is infamous for his support of the racist stop-and-frisk policing practice -- adding insult to the metaphorical injury sustained at first glance of what seemed to be a diversity-challenged convention schedule. But since the convention kicked off Monday night, viewers have been treated to a virtual parade of African Americans taking the online stage -- both renowned and everyday citizens -- making their cases for why Biden deserves to be the next president of the United States. Some of those names have included distinguished leaders like Barack Obama, Colin Powell, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser as well as Gwen Carr (Eric Garner's mother) and the family of George Floyd. Originally, the DNC's first incarnation of its official convention schedule was conspicuously missing names such as Stacey Abrams, someone who consistently has been both described as a rising star in the Democratic Party and was long rumored to have been courted by Biden to be his vice-presidential running mate. Her apparent inexplicable exclusion came across like a snub of sorts. But there she was on Day 2, appearing on TV and computer screens nationwide while imploring the importance of voting and to elect Biden and remove Donald Trump. She also brought attention to the disproportionate effect that the collision of multiple factors has especially had on Black lives in 2020. "America faces a triple threat: a public health catastrophe, an economic collapse, and a reckoning with racial justice and inequality," Abrams said. "So our choice is clear: a steady, experienced public servant who can lead us out of this crisis just like he's done before, or a man who only knows how to deny and distract; a leader who cares about our families or a president who only cares about himself." Abrams' words, as well as her inclusion at the DNC, probably elicited a collective sigh among those who quickly spoke after it appeared that Abrams would not be speaking at the convention. To be sure, there were still more people that NewsOne expected to be included, such as budding activist LeBron James (Steph Curry and his wife and children more than made up for it), established agitator Colin Kaepernick and the founders of the Movement for Black Lives (to name a few). With that said, it's clear the DNC has made an intentional effort at presenting an image of racial inclusion at a time in the nation's history when circumstances suggest otherwise. Trying to increase appeal to Black voters is a concerted strategy by Biden's campaign, which has already earmarked a generous portion of its $280 million ad campaign for Black media. And it's for good measure, too, since Black voter participation fell in the 2016 election compared to the historic levels in which they cast ballots for Obama in 2008 and 2012. It's a simple math equation: If more Black people vote Democratic, chances of Biden beating Trump increase exponentially. With the inclusion of a growing number of Black folks, the DNC is surely counting on that to be true. Keep reading to find some of the Blackest moments at this year's Democratic National Convention.

