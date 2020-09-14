Pau Gasol Names Newborn After Kobe’s Daughter

Pau Gasol and his wife welcomed their first child. Pau was a teammate and very good friend of Kobe Bryant.He wrote on social media, our little one has finally arrived. Elisabet Gianna Gasol. A very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter. #GirlDad.

Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of mom, dad and baby on her Instagram and captioned the photo, my goddaughter is here! Congratulations love you 3 so much. So touched by your request to honor my Gigi. Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol.

