Graphic Video Shows Georgia Cops Brutally Beat Unarmed Black Man Bloody ‘For Not Having His ID’

UPDATED: 2:10 p.m. ET, Sept. 13 —
One of the officers in Georgia seen on a viral video beating a Black man for purportedly not showing his ID was set to be fired, the Clayton County sheriff announced Sunday. The victim of the clear case of police brutality was identified as Roderick Walker, who was arrested and booked on two separate counts of obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and two separate counts of battery.
He was arrested after cops stopped a car he was a passenger in for having a tail light out. Even though he wasn’t driving, police somehow singled him out and ended up viciously beating him in multiple videos recorded by bystanders that have been shared tens of thousands of times online.
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill “ordered a signature bond courtesy” for Walker, but a judge denied him bond because of an outstanding warrant.
This is America.
Original story:
A video of showing police brutalizing an unarmed Black man was making the rounds on social media Saturday morning and showed multiple cops beating him bloody and apparently unconscious on a street, and it was purportedly all because he either did not have his ID on him or did not show it to the cops.
An officer with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave and an investigation was underway for what police described as “a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man.” Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill “ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation,” according to a press release.
The video was first posted to Instagram on Friday night by someone who said the victim was her cousin. It was not immediately clear if she was the one who filmed it, but she said it happened earlier that day.
The footage showed at least two officers smothering the man with their bodies on a street in an apparent attempt to restrain him. When both officers of the peace trained in de-escalation tactics could not manage to place one man in handcuffs, one cop repeatedly punched him in the face until he was not only bloody but also apparently unconscious.
This was all happening as the man’s apparent young son was watching.
It did not appear that the Black man was resisting.
The video opened up with the two cops wrestling with the Black man and one even punching him in the face. When the person filming tells the cops to stop punching him, the cop says, “he’s biting my hand.” The same cop then presses the man’s head into the pavement as the man yells, “I’m gonna die!” and “I can’t breathe!”
The woman filming the video screams, “No, don’t kill him! He said he can’t breathe!”
That’s when the same cop decided that punching the man in the face multiple times was the best course of action.
“We can’t get him in handcuffs,” one cop says as a third officer is seen rushing into the frame to assist.
The Black man’s legs can be seen shaking as the three cops still can’t manage to put an unconscious man in handcuffs.
As the cops step away briefly, the video shows blood streaming from the unresponsive man’s face.
According to the Instagram post, the man was in a ride-sharing car, perhaps a Lyft, when the driver was pulled over because his “tail light was out.” The driver “didn’t have his License.” When the cops asked the passengers (“my cousin and his girl”) for their IDs, they asked why it was necessary to identify themselves when they had done nothing wrong.
That’s when, according to the IG post, the cops “told him to get out the car and this what happened”:
A separate video recorded from a wider angle showed a little boy panicking while the man was being beaten by the police. It gives a clearer picture of what exactly transpired.
The first Instagram post of the police encounter was broken up into two videos, but someone tweeted the full video along with the commentary, “Police in Georgia pull over a Lyft driver then assault a passenger for not having his ID.”
Local news outlet 11Alive reported that the details that led to the encounter had not been officially announced.
It was unclear what happened to the car’s driver.
It was also unclear if the officers involved were wearing body cams, let alone activated them during the encounter.
The police violence took place amid nationwide protests against police brutality, racism and what is far too often the deadly combination of the two.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Deon Kay1 of 88
2. Daniel Prude2 of 88
3. Damian Daniels3 of 88
4. Dijon Kizzee4 of 88
5. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 5 of 88
6. David McAtee6 of 88
7. George Floyd7 of 88
8. Yassin Mohamed8 of 88
9. Finan H. Berhe9 of 88
10. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 10 of 88
11. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 11 of 88
12. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 12 of 88
13. Terrance Franklin13 of 88
14. Miles HallSource:KRON4 14 of 88
15. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 15 of 88
16. William Green16 of 88
17. Samuel David Mallard, 1917 of 88
18. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 18 of 88
19. De’von Bailey, 1919 of 88
20. Christopher Whitfield, 3120 of 88
21. Anthony Hill, 2621 of 88
22. De'Von Bailey, 1922 of 88
23. Eric Logan, 5423 of 88
24. Jamarion Robinson, 2624 of 88
25. Gregory Hill Jr., 3025 of 88
26. JaQuavion Slaton, 2026 of 88
27. Ryan Twyman, 2427 of 88
28. Brandon Webber, 2028 of 88
29. Jimmy Atchison, 2129 of 88
30. Willie McCoy, 2030 of 88
31. D’ettrick Griffin, 1831 of 88
32. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 32 of 88
33. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 33 of 88
34. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 34 of 88
35. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 35 of 88
36. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 36 of 88
37. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 37 of 88
38. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 38 of 88
39. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 39 of 88
40. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 40 of 88
41. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 41 of 88
42. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 42 of 88
43. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 43 of 88
44. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 44 of 88
45. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 45 of 88
46. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 46 of 88
47. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 47 of 88
48. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 48 of 88
49. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 49 of 88
50. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 50 of 88
51. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 51 of 88
52. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 52 of 88
53. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 53 of 88
54. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 54 of 88
55. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 55 of 88
56. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 56 of 88
57. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 57 of 88
58. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 58 of 88
59. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 59 of 88
60. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 60 of 88
61. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 61 of 88
62. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 62 of 88
63. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 63 of 88
64. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 64 of 88
65. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 65 of 88
66. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 66 of 88
67. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 67 of 88
68. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 68 of 88
69. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 69 of 88
70. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 70 of 88
71. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 71 of 88
72. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 72 of 88
73. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 73 of 88
74. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 74 of 88
75. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 75 of 88
76. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 76 of 88
77. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 77 of 88
78. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 78 of 88
79. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 79 of 88
80. Patrick Harmon, 5080 of 88
81. Jonathan Hart, 2181 of 88
82. Maurice Granton, 2482 of 88
83. Julius Johnson, 2383 of 88
84. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 84 of 88
85. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 85 of 88
Graphic Video Shows Georgia Cops Brutally Beat Unarmed Black Man Bloody ‘For Not Having His ID’ was originally published on newsone.com