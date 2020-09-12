CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Alicia Keys And NFL Launch $1 Billion Endowment Fund For Black Business

City Of Hope&apos;s Spirit Of Life 2019 Gala - Arrivals

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Fresh off her performance at the NFL Kickoff event on Thursday night, Alicia Keys and the league just announced a $1 billion endowment fund to help support Black businesses and communities. Speaking to Billboard, the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter said, “I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America”.

Continuing, Keys revealed that former quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a big inspiration and that she wants to see the initiative through to “honor his commitment to social justice.” As for where the money will go, Keys answered in a letter: “The fund will create long term solutions with a focus on Black entrepreneurs, businesses, communities, Black schools, banks, and other Black institutions, while addressing persistent social, economic and environmental disparities.”

What do you think of the NFL now tackling racial injustice issues?

See story here

Star Transformation: Happy Birthday Alicia Keys!
Billboard's 10th Annual Women In Music - Outside Arrivals
35 photos
Alicia Keys And NFL Launch $1 Billion Endowment Fund For Black Business

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video&apos;s "Hunters" - Arrivals
Nia DaCosta & Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Release Delayed…
 2 hours ago
09.12.20
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Boo During Moment Of…
 22 hours ago
09.11.20
Will Smith Reveals Original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert,…
 23 hours ago
09.11.20
CNN Slams President Donald Trump For Made-Up 9/11…
 1 day ago
09.11.20
Scam Artist Jessica Krug Resigns After Confessing To…
 2 days ago
09.11.20
Usher “Bad Habits,” Spillage Village, JID & EARTHGANG…
 2 days ago
09.11.20
Mic Check 1, 2: A ‘Yo! MTV Raps’…
 2 days ago
09.11.20
Blank Stare: Daisy Ridley Reveals Her Mysterious ‘Star…
 2 days ago
09.11.20
Gay Tupac aka Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence Ahead…
 2 days ago
09.11.20
White Privilege Watch: President Donald Trump Is A…
 2 days ago
09.11.20
Vivica A Fox at the after-party for Elto...
Zendaya ‘Honored’ to Be Vivica A. Fox’s Choice…
 2 days ago
09.10.20
We’re Not Crying: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Heartfelt Tribute…
 3 days ago
09.10.20
The Jig Continues: Virgil Abloh’s Mercedes-Benz Design Looks…
 3 days ago
09.10.20
No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is…
 3 days ago
09.10.20
Photos
Close