Alicia Keys And NFL Launch $1 Billion Endowment Fund For Black Business

Fresh off her performance at the NFL Kickoff event on Thursday night, Alicia Keys and the league just announced a $1 billion endowment fund to help support Black businesses and communities. Speaking to Billboard, the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter said, “I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America”.

Continuing, Keys revealed that former quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a big inspiration and that she wants to see the initiative through to “honor his commitment to social justice.” As for where the money will go, Keys answered in a letter: “The fund will create long term solutions with a focus on Black entrepreneurs, businesses, communities, Black schools, banks, and other Black institutions, while addressing persistent social, economic and environmental disparities.”

What do you think of the NFL now tackling racial injustice issues?

See story here