CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Gov. Murphy Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A State Holiday During Instagram Live With SZA

SZA in Jordan Brand gear 4

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

Juneteenth is now being recognized as a state holiday in New Jersey thanks to Governor Murphy, who signed a bill on Thursday (September 10th) Governor Murphy was joined by singer, SZA for the announcement, who commended Murphy on the new law. “It gives me great pride to celebrate emancipation and New Jersey’s great diversity by designating Juneteenth as an official state holiday,” Murphy said.

“Commemorating this date is just one component of our collective approach to end a generational cycle of pain and injustice that has gone on for far too long. Every Juneteenth, we will celebrate the end of the physical chains which once held Black Americans down.”

SZA, who says she’s a direct descendant of slavery, was grateful for the new law saying on Instagram, “It is a current reality that we are living through the post-traumatic slave syndrome, the PTSD, and the effects of that currently, right now. Thank you, Governor Murphy, for this.” 

Juneteenth commemorates the day that Union General Gordon Granger road to Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 with the Emancipation Proclamation, to let slaves know they were free. Do you think Juneteenth should be a federal holiday?

11 Reasons To Love SZA (PHOTOS)
11 photos
Gov. Murphy Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A State Holiday During Instagram Live With SZA

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Scam Artist Jessica Krug Resigns After Confessing To…
 14 hours ago
09.11.20
Usher “Bad Habits,” Spillage Village, JID & EARTHGANG…
 15 hours ago
09.11.20
Mic Check 1, 2: A ‘Yo! MTV Raps’…
 18 hours ago
09.11.20
Blank Stare: Daisy Ridley Reveals Her Mysterious ‘Star…
 18 hours ago
09.11.20
Gay Tupac aka Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence Ahead…
 20 hours ago
09.11.20
White Privilege Watch: President Donald Trump Is A…
 22 hours ago
09.11.20
Vivica A Fox at the after-party for Elto...
Zendaya ‘Honored’ to Be Vivica A. Fox’s Choice…
 1 day ago
09.10.20
We’re Not Crying: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Heartfelt Tribute…
 2 days ago
09.10.20
The Jig Continues: Virgil Abloh’s Mercedes-Benz Design Looks…
 2 days ago
09.10.20
No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is…
 2 days ago
09.10.20
Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts:…
 2 days ago
09.10.20
Peep The New Trailer For ‘Dune’ [Video]
 2 days ago
09.10.20
Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé Files For Restraining Order, He…
 2 days ago
09.10.20
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Asks Courts To Make Him…
 2 days ago
09.09.20
Photos
Close