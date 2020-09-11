Gov. Murphy Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A State Holiday During Instagram Live With SZA

Juneteenth is now being recognized as a state holiday in New Jersey thanks to Governor Murphy, who signed a bill on Thursday (September 10th) Governor Murphy was joined by singer, SZA for the announcement, who commended Murphy on the new law. “It gives me great pride to celebrate emancipation and New Jersey’s great diversity by designating Juneteenth as an official state holiday,” Murphy said.

“Commemorating this date is just one component of our collective approach to end a generational cycle of pain and injustice that has gone on for far too long. Every Juneteenth, we will celebrate the end of the physical chains which once held Black Americans down.”

SZA, who says she’s a direct descendant of slavery, was grateful for the new law saying on Instagram, “It is a current reality that we are living through the post-traumatic slave syndrome, the PTSD, and the effects of that currently, right now. Thank you, Governor Murphy, for this.”

Juneteenth commemorates the day that Union General Gordon Granger road to Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 with the Emancipation Proclamation, to let slaves know they were free. Do you think Juneteenth should be a federal holiday?