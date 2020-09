After COVID-19 forced Richmond Raceway’s spring weekend to be cancelled, they’re ready for four races in three days. The track president joins the show with thoughts on the season, having no fans this weekend and what fans can expect when they watch this weekend.

https://omny.fm/shows/the-sports-huddle/9-10-2020-dennis-bickmeier-interview

One Year Later, It’s Time To Go Racing Back at Richmond Raceway Again was originally published on espnrichmond.com

