Front Page News: Clip Surfaced Of Donald Trump Admitting To Downplaying Coronavirus [WATCH]

Donald Trump planned for us to be doomed from the beginning. An audio clip surfaced that our dear president knew the severity of the coronavirus pandemic since February.

The book by Bob Woodward where the clip was featured said that Trump knew that COVID-19 would be more serious than the flu and he purposely downplayed the virus on purpose.

Listen to the front page news and hear what he had to say about the pandemic and what Joe Biden had to say.

