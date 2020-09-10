Verzuz has been giving us the greatest R&B battles and the newest one has us ready to go back to the days where grandma had plastic on her couch and your mama wore White Diamonds perfume!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Legendary queens of R&B Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle are set next for the popular Verzuz for a one night only feature battle on Sunday, September 13th. Verzuz can be watched live on Instagram or on Apple Music and this historic event will start at 8 p.m. EST.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Are you #TeamGladys or #TeamPatti? Take this Gladys v. Patti quiz below to pick your winner!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gladys Knight V Patti LaBelle, Who Will Win? Take The Poll was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: