Gladys Knight V Patti LaBelle, Who Will Win? Take The Poll

Patti Labelle V Gladys Knight, Who Will Win?

Source: Getty/Radio One Houston / Getty/Radio One Houston

Verzuz has been giving us the greatest R&B battles and the newest one has us ready to go back to the days where grandma had plastic on her couch and your mama wore White Diamonds perfume!

Legendary queens of R&B Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle are set next for the popular Verzuz for a one night only feature battle on Sunday, September 13th. Verzuz can be watched live on Instagram or on Apple Music and this historic event will start at 8 p.m. EST.

Are you #TeamGladys or #TeamPatti? Take this Gladys v. Patti quiz below to pick your winner!

Gladys Knight V Patti LaBelle, Who Will Win? Take The Poll  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

