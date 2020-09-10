CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

President Trump Knew Covid-19 Was Deadly In February And Lied To The American People!!!

Trump, COVID-19, #TheBlackBallot

Source: iOne Digital / other

President Donald Trump admits to massive dereliction of duty during recorded tapes admitting that the cover-19 virus was extremely deadly and airborne yet he downplayed it to the American people because he didn’t want panic as early as February 7th. Trump and his White House knew all the facts in February yet did little to help Americans prepare and fight until it was too late.

“I wanted to always play it down I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

This is just one of the explosive revelations revealed during a candid interview between Trump and Bob Woodward who is authoring a new book.

Many lives would have been saved if the Trump led WH had just been honest and gave us a chance to stop the spread.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Vivica A Fox at the after-party for Elto...
Zendaya ‘Honored’ to Be Vivica A. Fox’s Choice…
 3 hours ago
09.10.20
We’re Not Crying: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Heartfelt Tribute…
 13 hours ago
09.10.20
The Jig Continues: Virgil Abloh’s Mercedes-Benz Design Looks…
 15 hours ago
09.10.20
No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is…
 16 hours ago
09.10.20
Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts:…
 16 hours ago
09.10.20
Peep The New Trailer For ‘Dune’ [Video]
 17 hours ago
09.10.20
Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé Files For Restraining Order, He…
 18 hours ago
09.10.20
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Asks Courts To Make Him…
 22 hours ago
09.09.20
Naomi Osaka Honors Breonna Taylor & Ahmaud Arbery…
 23 hours ago
09.09.20
R. Kelly’s Request For Release On Bail Pending…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
2015 BET Awards - Portraits
Patti LaBelle Battling Gladys Knight on Next Verzuz…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
'Black Panther' European Premiere - Arrivals
Disney Reportedly Decides How To Proceed With ‘Black…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Pocket Change: Kanye West Has Personally Spent Nearly…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
COVID-19 Is Quietly Ravaging South Florida’s Haitian Community
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Photos
Close