President Trump Knew Covid-19 Was Deadly In February And Lied To The American People!!!

President Donald Trump admits to massive dereliction of duty during recorded tapes admitting that the cover-19 virus was extremely deadly and airborne yet he downplayed it to the American people because he didn’t want panic as early as February 7th. Trump and his White House knew all the facts in February yet did little to help Americans prepare and fight until it was too late.

“I wanted to always play it down I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

This is just one of the explosive revelations revealed during a candid interview between Trump and Bob Woodward who is authoring a new book.

Many lives would have been saved if the Trump led WH had just been honest and gave us a chance to stop the spread.

