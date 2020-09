Earlier this Summer Vivica A. Fox suggested Zendaya should play her daughter in Kill Bill Vol 3. Zendaya said she heard Vivica suggested her to play her daughter and said she was, honored. She’s incredible and I’m very flattered she would think of me. You know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and run with it.

Can you see Zendaya playing Vivica’s daughter in Kill Bill 3?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: