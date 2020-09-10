CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell, Co-Founder Of Kool & The Gang, Passes Away At 68

Bell co-write hits such as "Ladies Night," "Jungle Boogie," "Celebration" and more.

Kool & the Gang - Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival Regensburg 2019

Source: Isa Foltin / Getty

Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder of funk mainstays Kool & The Gang who sang, co-wrote songs and played saxophone, died Wednesday at his U.S. Virgin Islands home. He was 68. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

The band emerged from jazz roots in the 1960s to become one of the biggest funk bands of the 1970s and ’80s, combining elements of jazz, funk, R&B and pop. Bell founded the group with his brother, Robert “Kool” Bell and had neighborhood friends Dennis “D.T.” Thomas, Robert “Spike” Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown and Rickey West join.

Kool & The Gang took home a Grammy in 1978 for their work on the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever, was honored with a BET Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 and in 2018, was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

A father of 10, Bell wrote and composed some of the band’s iconic hits such as “Celebration, “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie,” and “Summer Madness,” an oft-sampled song which has entered pop culture from use in video games, film, commercials and more.

Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell, Co-Founder Of Kool & The Gang, Passes Away At 68  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Vivica A Fox at the after-party for Elto...
Zendaya ‘Honored’ to Be Vivica A. Fox’s Choice…
 2 hours ago
09.10.20
We’re Not Crying: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Heartfelt Tribute…
 13 hours ago
09.10.20
The Jig Continues: Virgil Abloh’s Mercedes-Benz Design Looks…
 15 hours ago
09.10.20
No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is…
 16 hours ago
09.10.20
Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts:…
 16 hours ago
09.10.20
Peep The New Trailer For ‘Dune’ [Video]
 17 hours ago
09.10.20
Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé Files For Restraining Order, He…
 18 hours ago
09.10.20
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Asks Courts To Make Him…
 22 hours ago
09.09.20
Naomi Osaka Honors Breonna Taylor & Ahmaud Arbery…
 23 hours ago
09.09.20
R. Kelly’s Request For Release On Bail Pending…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
2015 BET Awards - Portraits
Patti LaBelle Battling Gladys Knight on Next Verzuz…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
'Black Panther' European Premiere - Arrivals
Disney Reportedly Decides How To Proceed With ‘Black…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Pocket Change: Kanye West Has Personally Spent Nearly…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
COVID-19 Is Quietly Ravaging South Florida’s Haitian Community
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Photos
Close