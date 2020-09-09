Patti LaBelle Battling Gladys Knight on Next Verzuz Battle

The next Verzuz battle has been set. It’s just been announced that the Godmother of Soul and the Empress of Soul are going to go head to head in the next Verzuz Instagram battle. Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight will face off on September 13 from The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

Verzuz posted the battle between the two with the caption, “Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs. Y’all get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one.”

Who do you think will win this hit-for-hit battle?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: