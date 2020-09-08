CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna Healing After Electric Scooter Accident, Reps Say

During a recent outing, the music star and fashion designer appeared to be bruised.

(FILE) Rihanna&apos;s Charity Donates $5 Million for Global Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Relief. Rihanna...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Fans of Rihanna should be relieved to know that the music superstar and fashion designer is recovering after an accident left her bruised. According to her reps, the Fenty Beauty mogul had a bad spill on an electric scooter thus the visible bruises on her face.

TMZ published photos of Rihanna, clearly suffering from injuries of which the root was unknown at the time. This, of course, set off a flurry of concern for the Bajan pop songstress after surviving domestic violence in times past. However, Rihanna’s representatives confirmed to PEOPLE that she just had a nasty spill that injured her face and forehead but added that she’s recovering in time.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly,” read the statement to the publication.

Photo: WENN

Rihanna Healing After Electric Scooter Accident, Reps Say  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
2015 BET Awards - Portraits
Patti LaBelle Battling Gladys Knight on Next Verzuz…
 2 hours ago
09.09.20
'Black Panther' European Premiere - Arrivals
Disney Reportedly Decides How To Proceed With ‘Black…
 2 hours ago
09.09.20
Pocket Change: Kanye West Has Personally Spent Nearly…
 11 hours ago
09.09.20
COVID-19 Is Quietly Ravaging South Florida’s Haitian Community
 11 hours ago
09.09.20
Tyler Perry Wraps Up His Latest Series ‘BRUH’…
 14 hours ago
09.09.20
Return Of The G: André 3000 Spotted Out…
 16 hours ago
09.09.20
6-Year-Old Boy & His Mother Among Many Shot…
 21 hours ago
09.09.20
Rihanna Healing After Electric Scooter Accident, Reps Say
 23 hours ago
09.09.20
Come Home With #OneYard, The Ultimate Virtual HBCU…
 4 days ago
09.07.20
Dr. Dre’s Wife Asking For $2M A Month…
 5 days ago
09.07.20
Shades of Charlottesville?: Driver Filmed Plowing Into Black…
 5 days ago
09.07.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Shares Exclusive Details About Black…
 5 days ago
09.04.20
Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine…
 5 days ago
09.04.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
Cast Members Announced For Wendy Williams Lifetime Biopic
 5 days ago
09.04.20
Photos
Close