Chesterfield County Apologizes For Bad Start To Virtual Schooling

Chesterfield County School apologized to families and school staff after a horrible start to the first day of virtual learning.

 “This morning was not the best morning for our school division,” an email from the school system read. “It certainly was not the way that we expected to serve and support students in the virtual learning environment. We are sorry for any inconvenience created for families, and angst created for students who struggled to get to their online classes earlier this morning.”

Chesterfield Schools reported that “network issues” prevented thousands of students and teachers from logging on once Elementary and High School began logging in at 8 a.m.

As a parent of a 7th grader, the system actually wasn’t working for us from the start at 7:30 a.m.. We could not access the site and no one answered the phone for over an hour.

Let’s hope everything runs smoother tomorrow. Were you negatively impacted but the rough start of virtual learning in Chesterfield County?

See story here

Photos
Close