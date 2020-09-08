R. Kelly Claims Guards Ignored His Prison Attack Fears For Weeks Prior

R. Kelly and his legal team claim that there were several times when R. Kelly tried to tell guards that he feared getting attacked before the actual attack happened. According to Kelly and his attorneys, Steven Greenberg and Nicole Blank Becker, guards were telling inmates that Kelly was the reason they had to go on lockdown due to fans protesting his incarceration outside.

Kelly says the man that attacked him was heard outside his cell detailing plans to attack him. Previously Kelly had told guards and a nurse about the threat to no avail. Kelly was attacked by the inmate, although Kelly suffered no injuries, he was kicked several times during the incident.

Should the correctional facility be held accountable for the attack on R. Kelly?

