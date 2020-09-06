CLOSE
Spider Scoop Podcast #17: Beer Comps and DMs!

Noah and Austin catch up on some minor recruiting news (disclaimer: this was recorded before Zach Hicks committed to Temple), compare the starting 5 to our favorite beers answer DMs and more!

Make sure to follow Noah (@noahgoldberg10) and Austin (@austindaisey11) on Twitter and Instagram for more exclusive Spider basketball content!

Questions and Inquiries: noahgoldberg10@gmail.com

