CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rochester Police Officers Involved In Killing Daniel Prude Have Been Suspended With Pay

Footage of the incident that ultimately led to Daniel Prude’s death was released yesterday as body camera footage showed Rochester, New York officers handcuffed him, put a “spit hood” over his head, and shoving his face into the ground back in March. Prude was naked at the time and responding officers were told that he had tested positive for COVID-19. According to CBSNews, 7 days later, Daniel Prude was dead.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Prude died seven days later of “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint,” as well as “excited delirium” and PCP intoxication, according to a report from the medical examiner. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Peep the video below. We will warn you that it might be triggering for some. Take caution.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement expressing her displeasure with the officers, her counsel, the system at-large, and the reason for her disciplinary decision.

“Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by our police department, our mental health care system, our society, and he was failed by me,” Warren told reporters Thursday, adding, “I am suspending the officers in question today, against the advice of counsel.”

“I understand that the union may sue the city for this,” she said. “They shall feel free to do so.”

Warren wasn’t done airing out her police department. She pulled no punches when she put Police Chief LaRon Singletary on full blast for lying to her about what happened to Mr. Prude as he initially told her that he died of an overdose.

“l have addressed with Police Chief LaRon Singletary how deeply disappointed I am in him personally and professionally for failing to fully and accurately inform me about what occurred to Mr. Prude,” Warren said. “He knows he needs to do better to truly protect and serve our community and I know he will.”

Should he be fired/suspended too?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

RELATED NEWS:

Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’ Kept On Payroll ‘Out Of Compassion’

11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist “My Black Is Beautiful”

Pro-Police Facebook Group Calls For Montauk Brewing Company Boycott Over Its Black Lives Matter Support

#DeonKay: Black Teen Deon Kay Reportedly Shot In The Back & Killed By D.C. Police, Residents Demand Justice

15 photos Launch gallery

#DeonKay: Black Teen Deon Kay Reportedly Shot In The Back & Killed By D.C. Police, Residents Demand Justice

Continue reading #DeonKay: Black Teen Deon Kay Reportedly Shot In The Back & Killed By D.C. Police, Residents Demand Justice

#DeonKay: Black Teen Deon Kay Reportedly Shot In The Back & Killed By D.C. Police, Residents Demand Justice

[caption id="attachment_904773" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: kali9 / Getty[/caption] The killing of Black people at the hands of police has become an uncomfortable norm across the nation, rightly igniting angry protests and calls for justice. In Washington, D.C., police reportedly shot Black teen Deon Kay in the back, setting off a flurry of protests and demands for answers in the city’s Southeast section. Kay, who just turned 18 last month according to a report from the Washington Post, was shot and killed in the Congress Heights neighborhood just a half-mile from his home where he lived with his mother. Several local outlets report that on Wednesday (September 2), Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in SE DC after reports of a man brandishing a weapon were made. According to the officers, they approached the vehicle, which had several occupants and two of them took off running. The police claim that one of the occupants displayed a weapon, prompting the officers to fire their weapons. Via the account of a pair of city officials who were able to obtain access to the camera footage from the officers’ vantage point confirmed that two officers approached the parked car in a lot then the chase was on. These officials say that Kay reportedly pulled a weapon from his waistband, and he was shot by one of the officers in the chest. These officials added that there are plans to release the body camera video this week. City Councilmember Trayon White, who represents Ward 8 which Congress Heights rests in, told a media throng that the community is angered and concerned over Kay’s shooting death. There are also questions about the account of the incident from city police as citizens gathered at the 7th District police station in Southeast DC. Police and the crowd physically clashed and protestors, which included relatives and friends of Kay, shouted words at the officers blocking access to the station. The Post added in its reporting that a youth mentor recently enrolled Kay into a G.E.D. program and shared that his mother, Natasha Kay, had plans to leave the Congress Heights neighborhood due to worsening conditions in the region. On Twitter, there have been pockets of discussion around Deon Kay’s shooting death, and the requisite replies from some users on the social media network digging up old videos and photos of the teen brandishing weapons with his friends. And as some are noting, that should have given the MPD right to gun Kay down. Check out those reactions below. — Photo: Getty

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rochester Police Officers Involved In Killing Daniel Prude Have Been Suspended With Pay  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Eva Shares Exclusive Details About Black…
 8 hours ago
09.04.20
Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine…
 8 hours ago
09.04.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
Cast Members Announced For Wendy Williams Lifetime Biopic
 12 hours ago
09.04.20
Skullcandy Unveils Its Newest Addition To Crusher Lineup,…
 1 day ago
09.04.20
Y’All Apologize To Kap?: The NFL Will Paint…
 1 day ago
09.04.20
Sure Bet: Notorious Gambler Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings…
 1 day ago
09.04.20
Diddy Opens Third Charter School With Education Guru…
 1 day ago
09.04.20
50 cent Power season 2 premiere
50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Chris Rock: Cardi B Is The Funniest Person…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
Demi Lovato Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Sparked Awareness…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 2 days ago
09.03.20
John Boyega Is Over It Bruv, Airs Out…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
Photos
Close