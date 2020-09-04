7 Officers Suspended In Connection With Daniel Prude’s Death

Seven police officers who were involved in the death of Rochester, New York resident Daniel Prude have been suspended. Making the announcement Thursday afternoon, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said she made the decision to suspend the officers “against the advice of counsel.” She added, “Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by our police department, our mental health care system, our society, and he was failed by me. I must apologize to the Prude family and to all of our community.”

The 41-year-old Prude, a black man who suffered from a mental disorder, died March 23rd after his family called Rochester police to help him through a “psychotic episode.” After finding Prude naked in the street, officers covered his head with a “spit sock” — which is designed to prevent detainees from spitting at officers — and held his head to the ground for several minutes. By the time paramedics arrived, Prude was dead from an apparent lack of oxygen.

Since police were called to help Prude, is this incident especially bad? Should the involved officers face criminal charges?

