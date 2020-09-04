CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

7 Officers Suspended In Connection With Daniel Prude’s Death

George Floyd D.C. Protest

Source: DJ Gemini / Radio One Digital

Seven police officers who were involved in the death of Rochester, New York resident Daniel Prude have been suspended. Making the announcement Thursday afternoon, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said she made the decision to suspend the officers “against the advice of counsel.” She added, “Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by our police department, our mental health care system, our society, and he was failed by me. I must apologize to the Prude family and to all of our community.”

The 41-year-old Prude, a black man who suffered from a mental disorder, died March 23rd after his family called Rochester police to help him through a “psychotic episode.” After finding Prude naked in the street, officers covered his head with a “spit sock” — which is designed to prevent detainees from spitting at officers — and held his head to the ground for several minutes. By the time paramedics arrived, Prude was dead from an apparent lack of oxygen.

Since police were called to help Prude, is this incident especially bad? Should the involved officers face criminal charges?

See story here

 

7 Officers Suspended In Connection With Daniel Prude's Death

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
Cast Members Announced For Wendy Williams Lifetime Biopic
 1 hour ago
09.04.20
Skullcandy Unveils Its Newest Addition To Crusher Lineup,…
 17 hours ago
09.04.20
Y’All Apologize To Kap?: The NFL Will Paint…
 17 hours ago
09.04.20
Sure Bet: Notorious Gambler Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings…
 21 hours ago
09.04.20
Diddy Opens Third Charter School With Education Guru…
 21 hours ago
09.04.20
50 cent Power season 2 premiere
50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Chris Rock: Cardi B Is The Funniest Person…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
Demi Lovato Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Sparked Awareness…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 2 days ago
09.03.20
John Boyega Is Over It Bruv, Airs Out…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
Letitia Wright Posts A Heartbreaking Eulogy For Chadwick…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Photos
Close