CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy Opens Third Charter School With Education Guru Steve Perry

"We are grooming future leaders."- Diddy

Sean "Diddy" Combs Officially Opens Capital Prep Harlem Charter School

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Diddy is back with another one, only this time we aren’t talking music hits.

On Wednesday (Sept 3) Diddy announced that he’s opening the newest addition to his network of college prep schools in the Bronx. Capital Prep Bronx will start remote classes Tuesday in the borough’s Co-Op City neighborhood, before eventually transitioning to “hybrid/in-person” classes, to accommodate safety precautions surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not just teaching reading, math, and coding. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world,” Diddy said in a statement.

Serving more than 200 students in the sixth and seventh grades in its first year, Capital Prep plans to grow to up to 650 students in grades 6th through 11th over the next five years.

“My dream has always been to provide children in communities like the Bronx the high-quality education they deserve,” Diddy continued.

The Bad Boy mogul and charter school partner, Dr. Steve Perry, have previously opened two other prep schools under the Capital Preparatory Schools imprint in both Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Diddy’s hometown, Harlem.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our next school together in Co-Op City, a community rooted in social justice and diversity.” Dr. Perry added in the statement. “While opening up remote at first is bittersweet, we have developed a best in class approach to online learning we are excited to implement with our new families. The Capital Prep college prep model is perfectly poised to transition into the digital space and we are excited to deliver a rigorous education to this inaugural class of scholars.”

To learn more about Diddy’s latest educational initiative, visit the Capital Preparatory Schools official website here.

Diddy Opens Third Charter School With Education Guru Steve Perry  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
Cast Members Announced For Wendy Williams Lifetime Biopic
 1 hour ago
09.04.20
Skullcandy Unveils Its Newest Addition To Crusher Lineup,…
 17 hours ago
09.04.20
Y’All Apologize To Kap?: The NFL Will Paint…
 17 hours ago
09.04.20
Sure Bet: Notorious Gambler Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings…
 21 hours ago
09.04.20
Diddy Opens Third Charter School With Education Guru…
 21 hours ago
09.04.20
50 cent Power season 2 premiere
50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Chris Rock: Cardi B Is The Funniest Person…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
Demi Lovato Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Sparked Awareness…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 2 days ago
09.03.20
John Boyega Is Over It Bruv, Airs Out…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
Letitia Wright Posts A Heartbreaking Eulogy For Chadwick…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Photos
Close