Sure Bet: Notorious Gambler Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings As Investor & Board Member

The size of Jordan's investment in the company is unknown.

Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings As Investor & Board Member

Source: Ross Kinnaird / Getty

DraftKings just leveled up by bringing the GOAT, Michael Jeffrey Jordan, into the fold.

Wednesday (Sept.2), the sports betting company announced the retired NBA Hall-of-Famer, Michael Jordan is coming on board as an investor and board member. While surprising, the addition of Jordan makes sense because Chicago Bull legend was known as a notorious gambler during his playing days, and that was once again highlighted in the excellent Netflix/ESPN sports documentary, The Last Dance.

The size of Jordan’s investment in the company is unknown. In the statement from the company, it was revealed that as a sitting board member, MJ will be helping with company strategy, product development, equity and belonging, marketing, and diversity. Speaking on Jordan’s addition, DraftKing’s CEO and co-founder Jason Robins added:

“The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team.”

Following the announcement, DraftKings’ stock price immediately surged 12 percent. Jordan was recently named the wealthiest retired athlete in the world by Forbes due to his net worth now being at $2.1 billion.

We are intrigued to see what comes of this relationship between Michael Jordan and DraftKings.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird / Getty

Sure Bet: Notorious Gambler Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings As Investor & Board Member  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

