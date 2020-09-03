Another Black Man Dies Of Suffocation At The Hands Of Police Officers

Another Black man died in March after police in Rochester, New York put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the ground for several minutes while he was naked and handcuffed. On Wednesday, the family of 41-year-old Daniel Prude, released video and the medical examiner’s report from his death, which was ruled a homicide.

Family members called police on March 23 to help Prude who was naked in the street suffering from a “psychotic episode.” After officers put a “spit sock” on Prude’s head (a barrier designed to protect officers from bodily fluids), he continued yelling at the cops. Officers then pushed his head down on the ground and held it there for several minutes.

After paramedics arrived, he was given CPR when they noted he wasn’t breathing. The release of the footage sparked overnight protests in Rochester.

What’s your reaction to yet another case like this?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: