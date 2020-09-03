50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His Memory Forever

In a recent interview DJ Whoo Kid asked 50 Cent if he would ever bring the G-Unit story to film. I don’t care to do that. I’d like to forget G-Unit. Whoo Kid persisted saying the fans would love a movie. Kendrick Lamar doesn’t even let those TDE boys come on stage with him. I could have done that. What the f– I’m bringing 30 n— on stage for?

While there were moments when they were all reunited and making music together, in 2018 Lloyd Banks and 50 Cent stopped speaking to each other. Would you like to see a G-Unit movie?

