Chris Rock: Cardi B Is The Funniest Person In The World

Comedian Chris Rock was a guest on Naomi Campbell’s No Filter YouTube series. He said Cardi B is the funniest comedian in the world. He claimed he tried to get Cardi to do stand up comedy before Bodak Yellow. He saw her on Instagram and at the time had no idea she was a budding rapper.

Chris said he contacted Cardi’s management and even tried to get her a gig on Comedy Central but the network, didn’t get it. He said he hasn’t been as funny as Cardi in years.

Can you see Cardi doing stand up or having a show on Comedy Central?

