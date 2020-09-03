CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Chris Rock: Cardi B Is The Funniest Person In The World

UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London

Source: Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Getty

Comedian Chris Rock was a guest on Naomi Campbell’s No Filter YouTube series. He said Cardi B is the funniest comedian in the world. He claimed he tried to get Cardi to do stand up comedy before Bodak Yellow. He saw her on Instagram and at the time had no idea she was a budding rapper.

Chris said he contacted Cardi’s management and even tried to get her a gig on Comedy Central but the network, didn’t get it. He said he hasn’t been as funny as Cardi in years.

Can you see Cardi doing stand up or having a show on Comedy Central?

See story here

Chris Rock + 9 Other Celebs We Wish Would Replace David Letterman On ‘The Late Show’
0 photos
Chris Rock: Cardi B Is The Funniest Person In The World

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Demi Lovato Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Sparked Awareness…
 12 hours ago
09.03.20
11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist…
 12 hours ago
09.03.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 16 hours ago
09.03.20
John Boyega Is Over It Bruv, Airs Out…
 17 hours ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 19 hours ago
09.03.20
Letitia Wright Posts A Heartbreaking Eulogy For Chadwick…
 22 hours ago
09.03.20
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 22 hours ago
09.02.20
R. Kelly’s Almost Got Shanked In Jail, Requests…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To Breonna Taylor During…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
HBO To Launch ‘Lovecraft Country’ VR Experience: ‘Lovecraft…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Joins Black Lives Matter…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
A ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion Special Is…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Tahiry Jose Alleges Joe Budden Fractured Her Rib,…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Photos
Close